Cork manage to stay within touching distance of Dundalk

Cork City 2 Finn Harps 0

Cork City put the disappointment of their defeat to Dundalk behind them with a professional win over Finn Harps in extremely challenging conditions at Turner’s Cross on Friday.

Both sides struggled for fluency in the torrential rain and chances were at a premium, particularly in the first half. Kevin O’Connor attempted to catch Ciaran Gallagher off guard with a speculative effort from 30 yards on 17 minutes, but the left-back’s shot caused little concern as it floated high and wide.

Harps were second best for much of the game and they had to wait a whole 26 minutes for their first chance, which fell to substitute Tony McNamee. The midfielder’s curling right-footed shot sailed past the wrong side of Mark McNulty’s post though, to the relief of the Turner’s Cross faithful.

After a half plagued by increasingly poor conditions, the hosts went ahead and they were fortunate to do so. Harps failed to handle Kevin O’Connor’s whipped corner and it scuffed off the body of Damien McNulty before trickling into his own goal.

Cork added their second on the 59th minute through Stephen Dooley. The winger did well to reach Sean Maguire’s clever through ball and went for power over precision, thundering a low strike beyond Ciaran Gallagher.

The Leesiders now turn their attentions to St Patrick’s Athletic on Monday as they look to keep the pressure on Dundalk, while Harps take on relegation rivals Wexford Youths next Friday.

Cork City: Mark McNulty, Alan Bennett, Kenny Browne, Kevin O’Connor (Dave Mulcahy, 71), Steven Beattie, Greg Bolger, Garry Buckley, Gavan Holohan (Mark O’Sullivan, 54), Karl Sheppard, Stephen Dooley (Colin Healy, 83), Sean Maguire.

Subs not used: Eric Grimes, Colin Healy, Danny Morrissey, Michael McSweeney, Chiedozie Ogbene.

Finn Harps: Ciaran Gallagher, Damien McNulty, Gareth Harkin, Ciaran Coll, Mickey Funston (Tony McNamee, 2), Adam Hanlon, Dave Scully, Ethan Boyle, Barry Molloy (BJ Banda, 64), Josh Mailey, Ryan Curran.

Subs not used: Richard Brush, Packie Mailey, Daire O’Baoill, Tommy McMonagle, Sean Houston.

Referee: Robert Rogers.