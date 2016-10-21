Cork ensure the title race rumbles on with win over St Pat’s

Cork City 3 St Patrick’s Athletic 1

While the chances of overhauling Dundalk remain slim-to-non-existent, Cork City ensured that they can still mathematically win the Premier Division thanks to a come-from-behind win at Turner’s Cross.

Having fallen behind to Conan Byrne’s opener for St Patrick’s Athletic in the 23rd minute, City were soon level through Mark O’Sullivan and seized the advantage on the resumption. Top scorer Seán Maguire, introduced at half-time, scored a header from Steven Beattie’s corner within four minutes of the restart and then, on 53, he and Mark O’Sullivan combined for Steven Beattie to make it 3-1.

From there, John Caulfield’s side were never going to be denied the points. If they had lost, it would have been a third league title in a row for Dundalk, but even so, a win for the Lilywhites against Bohemians at Oriel Park tomorrow night would be enough for them.

In the first half, City – much-changed following the 3-1 loss to Pat’s at Richmond Park on Monday – went close through O’Sullivan, who was denied by a Brendan Clarke double-save, while Karl Sheppard had a goal disallowed.

Pat’s went ahead when Byrne curled a wonderful free kick home but O’Sullivan levelled four minutes later as he took advantage of a defensive mix-up to tap in. While Byrne went close to putting the visitors back in front and Seán Hoare wasn’t far away with a shot from distance, it remained level at half-time.

City were far sharper on the resumption and that two-goal lead was established in the nascent stages of the second period. Beattie had a couple of spectacular efforts and O’Sullivan too had chances to make it 4-1.

Late on, Rory Feely might have pulled a goal back for Pat’s but McNulty saved well. By the time City play again, at home to Wexford Youths on Monday, it may be all over.

Cork City: McNulty; McSweeney, Bennett, Mulcahy, O’Connor; Bolger, G Morrissey (Healy 55); Beattie, D Morrissey (Maguire half-time), Sheppard (Turner 70); O’Sullivan.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Clarke; O’Brien, Feely, Hoare, Bermingham; Verdon, Desmond (Lunney 21); Byrne, Kelly, McGrath (Kinsella 77); Fagan.

Referee: P Tuite (Dublin).

Attendance: 1,880.