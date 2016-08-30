Cork breeze past Bray Wanderers to close gap at the top

Cork City 4 Bray Wanderers 0

Cork City closed to within a point of Premier Division leaders Dundalk – albeit with a game more played – as they enjoyed a comfortable victory at Turner’s Cross last night.

Having put five past Longford Town on Friday night, John Caulfield’s side carried their good form forward and didn’t find too much resistance from the Seasiders. Gearoid Morrissey settled City in the 13th minute as he sent a low 20-yard, left-footed shot past Peter Cherries and both Stephen Dooley and Karl Sheppard went close after that.

While home goalkeeper Mark McNulty had to deny Mark Salmon with a good save on the half-hour, the lead was doubled shortly before half-time as Kevin O’Connor’s inviting ball from the left was headed in by Gavan Holohan at the far post.

The second half was only nine minutes old when Kenny Browne made it three as he met Dooley’s corner and Dooley was instrumental in the fourth two minutes later too as he was dragged down for a penalty, which Seán Maguire converted.

From there, the outcome was inevitable, with Dooley unlucky to denied by a great Hugh Douglas tackle. Tim Clancy might have got one back for Bray but Alan Bennett made a great goal-line clearance to ensure that his side retained their clean sheet.

CORK CITY: McNulty; Beattie, Bennett, Browne (Mulcahy 60), O’Connor; Buckley, G Morrissey (Healy 60); Sheppard, Holohan, Dooley; Maguire (O’Sullivan 65).

BRAY WANDERERS: Cherrie; Douglas, Kenna, Noone (Marks 84), Lynch (Kehoe 63); Salmon, Sullivan; Moore, Noone, Connolly; Lyons (Pender 63).

Referee: T Connolly (Dublin).

Attendance: 1,715.