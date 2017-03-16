Cork aim to extend winning run by beating Shamrock Rovers

There was enough banter before the season even started between the managers of Shamrock Rovers and Cork City to mark out their game as one to look out for.

The two sides’ contrasting fortunes over the opening few weeks of the campaign has only served to make the fixture even more appealing.

Cork manager John Caulfield was cranking it up a bit on Thursday, noting that his side was about to play one that “feels they can win the league”.

Rovers’ Stephen Bradley ought to suggest that would be too much to aim for this season, as opposed to overtaking City to be become Dundalk’s closest challengers which, he reckoned, was pretty doable.

Early days

These are still very early days but a home defeat would leave the Dubliners with a fair bit of ground to make up while City would take added confidence that they really can go all the way this year.

Graham Burke is back from suspension for the hosts but Luke Byrne is still at least a week away from a return while Paul Corry may miss out with a new knee injury after featuring in Galway earlier this week.

Greg Bolger is major doubt for City with an ankle injury but John Kavanagh, Alan Bennett and Stephen Dooley are all firmly back in contention.

Bohemians, meanwhile, will look to build on two very good wins by beating Galway but Ian Morris will have a late test after limping off in Limerick.

United lost to Rovers last time out but Shane Keegan reckons the performance was a positive. He heads to Dalymount, though, without Paul Sinnott (ankle), Padraic Cunningham (hamstring) or Gavan Holohan (hand).

FIXTURES

Premier Division

Shamrock Rovers v Cork City (5.0)

Home: 11/4, Draw: 9/4, Against: Evens.

Bohemians v Galway United (7.45)

Home: 13/10, Draw: 9/4, Against: 2/1.

First Division

Shelbourne v Waterford (7.45)

Home: 100/30, Draw: 11/4, Against: 4/6.

Wexford v UCD (8.0)

Home: 21/10, Draw: 23/10, Against: 11/10.