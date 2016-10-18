Clearcut superiority of top two reflected in PFAI Team of Year

Dundalk and Cork City have, somewhat predictably, dominated the PFAI’s team of the year and nominations for the main players’ award with Daryl Horgan the frontrunner in a shortlist of four that also includes Stephen O’Donnell, Greg Bolger and Sean Maguire.

As appears to have been the case in the league, Stephen Kenny’s men have won out over their rivals in terms of the numbers in the team, which is voted on by players from across the league, with seven for the defending champions compared to three for southerners with Ger Doherty of Derry City preventing the top two enjoying a complete monopoly on things.

Maguire and his City team mate, Kevin O’Connor are both nominated for the union’s Young Player award too with bray’s Ryan Connolly completing the list.

In terms of the First Division, Limerick dominate with UCD the only other club to have players feature in either the team or list of nominees for Player of the Year despite the fact that they slipped back in recent weeks and were overtaken by Cobh Ramblers who will now face Drogheda United in the promotion play-offs.

Premier Division Player of the Year nominations: Daryl Horgn, Stephen O’Donnell (both Dundalk), Greg Bolger and Sean Maguire (both Cork city).

First Division Player of the year nominations: Shane Duggan, Chris Mulhall (both Limerick, Gary O’Neill (UCD).

Young Player of the Year nominations: Dylan Connolly (Bray Wanderers), Sean Maguire and Kevin O’Connor (both Cork City).

Premier Division Team of the Year: Ger Doherty (Derry City), Andy Boyle (Dundalk), Kevin O’Connor (Cork City), Kenny Browne (Cork City), Sean Gannon (Dundalk), Stephen O’Donnell (Dundalk), Greg Bolger (Cork City), Pat McEleney (Dundalk), Sean Maguire (Dundalk), Daryl Horgan (Dundalk), David McMillan (Dundalk).

First Division Team of the Year: Freddy Hall (Limerick), Robbie Williams (Limerick), Shane Tracy (Limerick), Paudie O’Connor (Limerick), Maxi Kouogun (UCD), Shane Duggan (Limerick), Gary O’Neill (UCD), Lee Lynch (Limerick), Aaron Greene (Limerick), Ryan Swan (UCD), Chris Mulhall (Limerick).