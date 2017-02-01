Champions Dundalk sign winger Michael Duffy from Celtic

Champions Dundalk have signed former Derry City winger Michael Duffy from Celtic. The 22-year-old has cut short a season-long loan spell at Dundee to return to the League of Ireland.

The 22-year-old joined Celtic from his hometown club in February 2015 and spent last season on loan at Alloa before making 13 appearances for Dundee this season.

“I’m buzzing to join Dundalk,” Duffy told his new club’s website. “I’m just happy now that it has finally got done. I enjoyed my two years in Scotland.

“I have some good memories of it. I played in some big games and made a good lot of friends. It just didn’t work out the way I wanted it to, but I still enjoyed it.”