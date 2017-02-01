Champions Dundalk sign winger Michael Duffy from Celtic

Former Derry City player cuts short season-long loan spell at Dundee

Michael Duffy, seen here in action for Dundee last year, has joined Dundalk from Celtic. Photograph: Christian Cooksey/Getty Images

Michael Duffy, seen here in action for Dundee last year, has joined Dundalk from Celtic. Photograph: Christian Cooksey/Getty Images

 

Champions Dundalk have signed former Derry City winger Michael Duffy from Celtic. The 22-year-old has cut short a season-long loan spell at Dundee to return to the League of Ireland.

The 22-year-old joined Celtic from his hometown club in February 2015 and spent last season on loan at Alloa before making 13 appearances for Dundee this season.

“I’m buzzing to join Dundalk,” Duffy told his new club’s website. “I’m just happy now that it has finally got done. I enjoyed my two years in Scotland.

“I have some good memories of it. I played in some big games and made a good lot of friends. It just didn’t work out the way I wanted it to, but I still enjoyed it.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.