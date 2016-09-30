Bray Wanderers too powerful as they leapfrog Bohemians

Bray Wanderers 2 Bohemians 1

Ger Pender set a Bray Wanderers scoring record as they had just a little too much power and pace for Bohemians at the Carlisle Grounds.

With just one defeat now in 15 games, Harry Kenny’s side leapfrog Bohemians and move into the top half of the table for the first time this season.

Just four minutes in, striker Pender raced in behind the static visitors’ defence onto Kevin Lynch’s ball over the top to drill a shot to the far corner of the net and become the first Bray player to score in five successive Premier Division games.

Bray maintained their positive start and Pender might have doubled their lead seven minutes later, bouncing his header from Karl Moore’s corner just wide.

Bohemians goalkeeper Shane Supple then had to save well with his feet to thwart Dylan Connolly one-on-one on 26 minutes.

But 10 minutes later Connolly’s pace was instrumental in Bray getting a deserved second goal on the counter.

Getting quickly back to his feet from Bohemians’ skipper Derek Pender’s tackle, Connolly ran clear to square the ball for midfielder John Sullivan to blast a shot to the net.

Bohemians came more into the game on the resumption with Kurtis Byrne working Bray keeper Peter Cherrie for the first time nine minutes in.

Keith Buckley then threw the visitors a lifeline as they got a goal back on 81 minutes.

Byrne threaded a pass through for the midfielder who swept the ball past Cherrie.

Bray Wanderers: Cherrie; Douglas (Harding, 79), Kenna, Clancy, Lynch; Sullivan; Marks (Noone, 67), Salmon, Moore, Connolly; Pender (Lewis, 70).

Bohemians: Supple; Pender, Prendergast, Morris, Fitzgerald; Kavanagh, Buckley, Lopes, Kelly (Wearen, h-t); O’Halloran (Quigley, 67), K. Byrne.

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Clare).