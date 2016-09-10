Bray Wanderers keep up revival as Longford sink further

Longford Town 0 Bray Wanderers 2

Ger Pender scored for the second time this week as Bray Wanderers maintained their impressive revival under manager Harry Kenny.

While it’s one defeat in 12 league games for Bray, Longford are now without a victory in 25 games as they remain eight points adrift at the foot of the Premier Division table.

A poor spectacle of a first half finally sparked to life four minutes before half-time when Bray took the lead.

Winger Dylan Connolly saw his header from a Kevin Lynch cross come back off the Longford crossbar where Pender was alert to shoot home the rebound.

As with the first half, the second 45 minutes struggled to spark.

Longford did press to get back into the game, but didn’t create a chance until the 74th minute when Kevin O’Connor got forward onto captain Conor Powell’s pass to shoot over the top.

A surging run in from he left by Powell three minutes later resulted in his shot off his weaker right foot scarcely troubling Peter Cherrie in the Bray goal.

Darragh Noone then clinched Bray’s win on 87 minutes when drilling home after Longford goalkeeper Ryan Coulter parried a shot from Connolly.

LONGFORD TOWN: Coulter; J Mulhall, Flynn, Mvita, Powell; Dillon, Gannon (Makouta, 83 mins), O’Connor (Simon, 89 mins), McGlynn; Cowan, Dsane (O’Sullivan, 54 mins).

BRAY WANDERERS: Cherrie; Douglas, McNally, Kenna, Lynch; Sullivan (Marks, 10 mins); Moore, Noone (McDonagh, 90 mins), Salmon, Connolly; Pender (Kehoe, 70 mins).

Referee: Rob Rogers (Dublin).