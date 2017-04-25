Barry McNamee earns Derry a point against Limerick

Derry City 1 Limerick 1

Derry City have yet to win a match since the death of their influential captain, Ryan McBride, but the effort put in during the second half was much appreciated at a bitterly cold Maginn Park.

A draw was probably a fair result, given that both sides enjoyed lengthy spells of possession with clear-cut scoring chances at a premium.

With the home lot struggling during the early stages, Limerick took advantage in the 12th minute when the experienced Shane Duggan played a captain’s role with a sublime strike from 20 yards.

Derry needlessly lost possession in defence and the ball was played perfectly into the path of Duggan, with the midfielder’s left-foot drive evading Ger Doherty.

Four minutes later Duggan threatened again but on this occasion his low effort failed to hit the target.

In the 33rd minute Barry McNamee lifted the hopes of the home side but his shot was well over the crossbar.

Duggan threatened again in the 37th minute, his shot skimming the crossbar with Doherty struggling, but the home lot finally got into their stride with a strong finish to the opening period.

The home side opened the second half on the front foot and, on the hour, they deservedly levelled matters.

Having won a free-kick for handball just outside the penalty area, McNamee curled a superb free-kick into the net from 20 yards.

Rodrigo Tosi did well to get a downward header on target for Limerick in the 66th minute, but Doherty made a vital save.

And within 60 seconds the Derry keeper denied Tosi when he raced onto a back pass from Dean Jarvis, the keeper advancing quickly to block the shot.

Derry sub Ronan Curtis brought the best out of Clarke in the 77th minute with a superb shot, the keeper touching the ball over the crossbar.

DERRY CITY: G Doherty; McDermott, Barry, Jarvis, B Doherty; Schubert (Kennedy 78), Low, Monaghan, Timlin (Curtis h/t); McNamee; Boyle.

LIMERICK: B Clarke; Kelly, Whitehead, Williams, Robson; Mulhall (D Clarke 69), O’Connor, Duggan, Lynch; Ogbene; Tosi (Walsh 88).

Referee: P Tuite (Dublin).