Andy Boyle leaves Dundalk to join Preston North End

The centre-back was largely expected to leave and his agent has now confirmed the move

Ruaidhrí Croke

Andy Boyle has left Dundalk to join Preston North End in the EFL Championship. Photo: Inpho

Andy Boyle has left Dundalk to sign for Preston North End, his agent has confirmed.

The centre-back was largely expected to leave the Irish champions after last night’s Europa League loss to Maccabi Tel-Aviv ended their European run.

Boyle’s agent, Patrick Conliffe, tweeted: “Delighted to confirm that Full Contact client @Aboyle_4 has signed for @pnefc has been an amazing journey to date for a model professional!”

The former Shelbourne defender won three league titles with Dundalk as well as an FAI Cup and was an integral part of their European run this year.

He joins Irish quartet Aiden McGeady, Greg Cunningham, Alan Browne and Eoin Doyle at Simon Grayson’s side.

Daryl Horgan has also been linked with the Championship club and, earlier today, the Lancashire Evening Post reported that the duo would receive £6,000-a-week two year contracts.

The first game Boyle will be available for will be an FA Cup tie with Arsenal on January 7th.

