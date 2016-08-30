All too easy for Dundalk as they book place in FAI Cup quarter-finals

Stephen Kenny’s men strolled past leinster Senior League side Crumlin United at Oriel park

Dundalk’s Dean Shiels with Luke Kelly of Crumlin during their Irish Daily Mail FAI Senior Cup Third Round clash at Oriel Park. Photo: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Dundalk 5-0 Crumlin United

Dundalk set up an FAI Cup quarter final showdown with UCD after ruthlessly dispatching Leinster Senior League side Crumlin United at Oriel Park last night.

Lilywhites boss Stephen Kenny made a host of changes but it took the cup holders just eight minutes to make the breakthrough. Ciaran O’Connor’s pull back was dummied by Robbie Benson and Chris Shields curled home a stunning left footed effort from just over 20 yards.

Dundalk continued to press forward and the lively Carlton Ubaezuono cut in from the left to let fly with a vicious effort that Stephen Conlon did well to tip over the bar.

The pressure eventually in the 25th minute. Centre-back Paddy Barrett controlled a Robbie Benson free kick on his chest before expertly rifling home off the inside of the post.

The tie was put beyond Crumlin right before the break. Shane Grimes broke on the left and when Ciaran O’Connor stepped over the subsequent cross, Dean Shiels stroked the ball home in style to mark his full debut with a goal.

Ciaran O’Connor should have made it four nil in the 68th minute but he just couldn’t divert Ubaezuono’s delicious cross from the left past Conlon.

His younger brother, however, made no mistake six minutes later. Keane delivered from the right and Michael O’Connor rose to power a superb header past Conlon.

Ubaezuono continued to impress and he picked out Shields at the near post in the 78th minute, the skipper hammering home his second of the night.

CRUMLIN UNITED: Conlon; Forsyth, Murray, Kenna (S Kelly 70), Coone; D Kelly (McGuinness 60), L Kelly, Mooney, McGreal; Murphy; Hurley (Cummins 86).

DUNDALK: Sava; Poynton, Keane, Barrett, Grimes; Shields, Benson (Gartland 58); M O’Connor, Shiels (Gannon 85), Ubaezuono; C O’Connor (Dalton 70).

Referee: Rob Rogers.

Attendance: 600.

