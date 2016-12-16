Airtricity League: 10-club Premier League to be implemented

Readoption of smaller top flight is hoped to be in place for start of 2018 season

Emmet Malone

FAI director of competitions Fran Gavin declined to comment on the impending changes. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

FAI director of competitions Fran Gavin declined to comment on the impending changes. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

 

One of the headline recommendations of the Conroy report is set to be implemented when the FAI board meets next Tuesday. Among the items on the agenda is the re-adoption of a 10-team Premier League which, the intention is, will be in place for the start of the 2018 season.

In his report, Declan Conroy, a former communications consultant to the FAI, suggested that the smaller top flight, which was previously adopted in 2009 but abandoned after three seasons, be brought in for 2017 but that proved impractical as clubs debated all of the proposed changes in the context of an attempt to secure more of a say for themselves over the general running of the league.

That process continues with those close to it suggesting that progress has been made although it remains to be seen how much ground the association will give on issues like the “participation agreement”, which grants it huge powers to control every aspect of the league and penalise clubs that attempt to challenge its authority in any way.

Weaker rivals

Still, the decision to go for the smaller top flight will please some of the most critical clubs with several having argued that weaker rivals have been slowing the rate of overall progress being made.

It will, on the other hand, upset some of those in the first division that have argued that the current two-tier system is fundamentally unsustainable and that a single division of 16 clubs is required.

Achieving the reduction will mean that three teams are set to be relegated next season with one coming up from the first division. Some of Conroy’s other proposals relating to the league systems after the changed structure is in place are not expected to be adopted.

The league’s director, Fran Gavin, declined to comment on the impending changes, which have already been agreed by a majority of the clubs, but confirmed that the topic is up for a decision at Tuesday’s board meeting.

“There’s a meeting of the FAI board on Tuesday where the structure of the league is being discussed,” he said. “We’ll have decisions on fixtures and that before the break.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.