Achille Campion’s late goal completes Sligo Rovers fightback

Raffaele Cretaro also on the mark as Galway see lead wiped out late on

Raffaele Cretaro scored Sligo Rovers’ equaliser in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against Galway United at The Showgrounds. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Sligo Rovers 2 Galway United 1

Late goals from top scorer Raffaele Cretaro, who netted after 79 minutes, and Achille Campion, who scored two minutes into added time, gave Sligo Rovers a merited 2-1 win over Connacht rivals Galway United in a richly-entertaining Connacht derby at The Showgrounds.

Sligo controlled the first half, with John Russell especially impressive, but their sole chance of note was Liam Martin’s 13th-minute shot, which was parried by Galway custodian Conor Winn after Cretaro’s slick footwork inside the Galway penalty area.

The scoreless first half was notable for nine fruitless corners for Sligo and the fact that the home side’s goalkeeper Micheal Schlingermann was kept idle by Galway’s toothless attack.

Galway took a 48th-minute lead through Gary Shanahan’s header after the ball looped to him following Schlingermann’s thwarting of Enda Curran’s goal attempt.

Sligo cranked up the pressure and deservedly levelled matters through Cretaro’s well-struck effort after 79 minutes and the sensational finish, with Campion getting the last touch on a Cretaro shot, earned Sligo their 10th Premier Division win of the campaign.

SLIGO ROVERS: Schlingermann; Adebayo-Rowling, Boylan, Leahy, Keohane; Russell, Roddan, Kearns (Sadlier 70), Martin; Cretaro, Campion

GALWAY UNITED: Winn; Horgan, Aganovic, Cantwell, Walsh; Shanahan, Connolly, Sinnott, Ludden; Melody (Byrne 75), Curran (Faherty 64)

Referee: David McKeon

