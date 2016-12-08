Manchester United’s Zorya clash set to go ahead

Uefa hopeful Europa game will take place after fears over frozen pitch in Odessa

Jamie Jackson in Odessa

Manchester United’s clash with Zorya Luhansk is set to go ahead despite fears over a frozen pitch. Photograph: Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Uefa are hopeful that Manchester United’s Europa League game against Zorya Luhansk can go ahead as scheduled on Thursday following concerns regarding the frozen pitch at the Chornomorets Stadium in Odessa.

A pitch inspection took place at 10am local time, with one Uefa official confident the closing Group A match will be played. “The pitch is at its coldest now, it’s only going to become warmer as the day goes on,” he said.

A Zorya media officer reiterated the view, voicing optimism the match, which kicks off at 8pm local time, will be staged.Another club official, speaking after the pitch inspection, said: “Everything depends on the weather and the pitch is not brilliant at moment – we’re expecting temperatures of 2-3 degrees and everything should be OK.”

José Mourinho had been unimpressed with the surface on Wednesday evening when he saw it on arrival at the stadium before training. The manager questioned why Uefa had allowed a final match to be played in Odessa in December when temperatures were bound to plummet.

United require a point to ensure qualification to the knockout stage.

(Guardian service)

