Manchester United drawn against La Liga opposition

José Mourinho’s team face Celta Vigo, with a place in the Europa League final at stake

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho leaves the pitch at the end of Thursday night’s extra-time win over Anderlecht at Old Trafford. Photograph: Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho leaves the pitch at the end of Thursday night's extra-time win over Anderlecht at Old Trafford. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United will face Celta Vigo in the Europa League semi-finals.

England’s final European representative were made to sweat by Anderlecht on Thursday night, with Marcus Rashford eventually settling a breathless quarter-final second leg 2-1 after extra-time, seeing the Reds through 3-2 on aggregate.

United stumbled a step closer to the Stockholm final and will have to up their game in the semi-finals after being drawn against Celta Vigo.

Mourinho’s men have been drawn away first, playing in Spain on May 4th before welcoming Celta to Old Trafford on May 11th.

Ajax face Lyon in the other semi-final as the final four clubs in the competition vie for a place in the May 24th showpiece at the Friends Arena.

United’s opponents sit 10th in LaLiga and progressed from the quarter-finals after following up a 3-2 home win against Genk by drawing Thursday’s second leg 1-1 in Belgium.

United have never faced Celta in Uefa competitions before and the Spanish side are through to a major European semi-final for the first time in their history.

Celta’s top scorer Iago Aspas endured an underwhelming spell at Liverpool, while fellow attacker John Guidetti came through the ranks at Manchester City.

In the other semi-final Lyon play Ajax. The two have faced off four times in the Champions League group stage, with the Dutch side winning twice and the clubs drawing twice.

