Manchester City’s Yaya Toure charged with drink driving

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has been charged with drink driving.

Police said that the 33-year-old Ivory Coast international was stopped in Dagenham on Monday night and charged the following day.

Toure, of Macclesfield, Cheshire, was bailed and is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on December 13th.

The midfielder came on as a substitute in Manchester City’s 3-1 defeat at home to Chelsea on Saturday.

He made his first Premier League appearance this season two weeks ago, not initially appearing to be in new manager Pep Guardiola’s plans.