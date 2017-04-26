La Liga: Barcelona and Real Madrid both in the goals

Barca score seven against Osasuna before Realhit La Coruna for six

Updated: 23 minutes ago

Barcelona’s Javier Mascherano scores from the penalty spot during the La Liga game against Osasuna at the Nou Camp, his first goal for the club. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Barcelona 7 Osasuna 1

Barcelona thrashed Osasuna 7-1 on Wednesday as Lionel Messi, Andre Gomes and Paco Alcacer each scored twice to send them three points clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

Javier Mascherano scored his first ever goal for the club from the penalty spot as the Catalans built on their Clasico victory over Real on Sunday to move clear of their bitter rivals ahead of their later kick-off.

Messi opened the scoring with a solo dribble, capped with a neat chip over Osasuna goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu, before Gomes volleyed home Ivan Rakitic’s cross.

Roberto Torres whipped in a free-kick just after half-time to drag his team back into the match, but Barcelona then ran riot, seeing out the game with a flurry of goals and leaving the visitors bottom of the table and on the brink of relegation.

Osasuna were relegated after Leganes’ 3-0 triumph over Las Palmas.

Deportivo La Coruna 2 Real Madrid 6

An understrength Real Madrid crushed Deportivo La Coruna to pull level on points with Barcelona at the top of La Liga on Wednesday.

Isco ran the show for Los Blancos in Galicia and got on the scoresheet along with James Rodriguez, who hit a brace, Alvaro Morata, Lucas Vazquez and substitute Casemiro.

With Sergio Ramos suspended and Gareth Bale injured, Zinedine Zidane made nine changes for the trip to the Riazor but Madrid’s reserves made light work of Depor, for whom Florin Andone and Joselu scored consolation goals.

