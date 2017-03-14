LA Galaxy make diving Portland Timbers player into a meme

The Timbers even responded to the slagging in a very MLS type of Twitter banter war

Ruaidhrí Croke

Portland Timbers’ Diego Chara was the subject of a meme made by LA Galaxy after he dived during apre-season friendly. Photo: Getty Images

Portland Timbers’ Diego Chara was the subject of a meme made by LA Galaxy after he dived during apre-season friendly. Photo: Getty Images

 

Major League Soccer in the United States is a very weird and wonderful world which can very often make you cringe, sometimes make you laugh, but always succeed in entertaining.

From questionable chanting, to a man cutting huge logs with a chainsaw every time the Portland Timbers score, to weird faux English accents when fans of rivals New York City and New York Red Bulls clashed, it never fails to amuse.

Over the weekend it took to the world of Twitter where LA Galaxy were so outraged by the blatant diving of Portland’s Diego Chará that they decided to cast the ultimate insult and publicly embarass him in a tweet.

Read it and laugh (weep).

But the Timbers weren't going to let it go.

Hard-hitting stuff.

