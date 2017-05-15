Kevin Long named in 37-man Republic of Ireland squad

Martin O’Neill has named his Republic of Ireland squad for the games against Mexico (June 1st), Uruguay (June 4th) and Austria (June 11th).

At a press conference in the Aviva Stadium, O’Neill unveiled a 37-man squad for three difficult games - two of which will be played at the Aviva Stadium. With the friendly against Mexico in New Jersey.

There is a first senior call-up for Burnley defender Kevin Long, who has recently broken into the Premier League side’s starting XI. The former Cork City player brings the total of SSE Airtricity League graduates in the squad to nine. However there are no current players from the national league involved.

A selection of players will report for a three-day training camp in Fota Island Resort on Tuesday, May 23rd before the full squad links up in Dublin on Sunday, May 28th.

Several players were unavailable due to injury, including Seamus Coleman (leg), Ciaran Clark (knee) and David Meyler (knee).

The squad will fly to New York on Monday, May 2th9 ahead of the international friendly against Mexico on Thursday, June 1st in MetLife Stadium. They will then return for the ‘Three’ International Friendly with Uruguay in Aviva Stadium on Sunday, June 4th.

The international camp will close with the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Austria in Aviva Stadium on Sunday, June 11th.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Colin Doyle (Bradford City), Rob Elliot (Newcastle United), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Darren Randolph (West Ham United)

Defenders: Cyrus Christie, Richard Keogh, Alex Pearce (Derby County), Paul McShane (Reading), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), John O’Shea (Sunderland), Andy Boyle (Preston North End), John Egan (Brentford), Marc Wilson (West Bromwich Albion), Kevin Long, Stephen Ward (Burnley), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Midfielders: Aiden McGeady (Everton), Glenn Whelan (Stoke City), Jeff Hendrick, Robbie Brady (Burnley), Harry Arter (Bournemouth), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Stephen Gleeson (Birmingham City), Eunan O’Kane (Leeds United), Darron Gibson (Sunderland), Liam Kelly (Reading), Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City), James McClean (West Bromwich Albion), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), Daryl Horgan (Preston North End), Jonathan Hayes (Aberdeen)

Forwards: Kevin Doyle (Colorado Rapids), David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town), Daryl Murphy (Newcastle United), Shane Long (Southampton), Jonathan Walters (Stoke City), Adam Rooney (Aberdeen)

Schedule:

Republic of Ireland v Mexico - MetLife Stadium, New Jersey (1am Irish time)

Republic of Ireland v Uruguay, Aviva Stadium, 6pm

2018 World Cup qualifier: Republic of Ireland v Austria, Aviva Stadium, 5pm