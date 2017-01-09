Ken Early: World Cup plans to turn beautiful game to plain Jane
Mourinho’s reasons for backing 2026 Fifa plans reveal true status of international game
Fifa president Gianni Infantino: His original idea was to expand from 32 to 40 teams, but since then he has decided that 48 teams would work even better. Photograph: Roman Kruchinin/AFP/Getty Images
This Tuesday the Fifa council meets in Zurich to vote on proposed changes to the format of the World Cup from 2026 onwards. Fifa president Gianni Infantino will ask the 37-member council to choose how the competition will look in the future, and there is no secret about which outcome he prefers.