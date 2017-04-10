Ken Early: Documentary shatters the myth of Les Bleus
Racial unity symbolised by France’s World Cup winners did not survive in post-9/11 world
Lilian Thuram holds up the Euro 2000 trophy two years after he and his team-mates won the World Cup for France, a victory that was portrayed in the media as white, black and brown Frenchmen coming together to conquer the world. Photograph: Philippe Huguen/AFP/Getty Images
It’s typical of France’s attitude to sport that a recent documentary looking at 20 years of the French national team contains almost nothing about football. Instead, Les Bleus: Une Autre Histoire de France (The Blues: Another Story of France) reminds us that no other football team has served so much time as a political football.