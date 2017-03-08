Jose Mourinho furious with rock-hard Rostov surface

Jose Mourinho wants Manchester United’s Europa League clash at Rostov called off due to the state of the pitch, with his anger exacerbated by a Uefa official telling him not to worry as his players were insured.

Having described the Europa League last-16 tie as a “bad draw in every aspect”, the United manager’s feelings only worsened upon inspection of the Olimp-2 stadium surface on Wednesday.

Mourinho compared the pitch to the Bird’s Nest quagmire that saw United’s money-spinning pre-season friendly against Manchester City in Beijing called off.

Unlike in the summer, though, United will have to play on this sandy, loose surface — much to their manager’s chagrin.

“It’s still hard for me to believe that we are going to play (there),” a visibly angered Mourinho said.

“I know that we have to, but it is hard for me to believe we are going to play (on Thursday) on that field — if you can call it a field.

“And I don’t know what team to play, really. I don’t know if Henrikh Mkhitaryan is going to play, I don’t know.

“I have now a lot to think (about) because I was expecting something more playable.

“In a very similar pitch in the summer in China, we and Manchester City decided not to play. But it looks like we have to play.”

This is not the first time Mourinho has been irked by Uefa’s decision to deem a surface playable in United’s Europa League run.

The Portuguese was not happy with European football’s governing body for making United play the group-stage decider at Zorya Luhansk on a frozen pitch and was unimpressed by the surface in St Etienne last month.

“I didn’t have any contact with anyone until now (about the pitch),” Mourinho said of his communication with Uefa.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I just had a quick contact with one gentleman from Uefa when I was looking at the pitch.

“And when I told him about my concerns, the gentleman just told me, ‘The players are insured, if something happens no problem’.”

It is a claim as extraordinary as the state of the pitch that United trained on ahead of the match.

Assistant manager Rui Faria posed for a photo with a section of the turf in disbelief, while bemused players Marcos Rojo and Ander Herrera bounced the ball on the rock-hard surface.

Rostov trained at their nearby training ground in order to avoid unnecessary damage to the Olimp-2 surface, which defender Daley Blind acknowledged was far from ideal for player safety and performance.

“I’ve just been outside on the pitch and to be honest it’s not the best,” he said. “It’s not good. Maybe the quality of the game will be a bit different.

“But it doesn’t have to be an excuse for us. We have to concentrate and play the game and try to win — that’s what we’re here for.

“The pitch is not good, maybe for safety as well. But that’s not what you have in your mind.

“You have to be fully concentrated and focused on the game.

“In the end it’s not an excuse. We want to try to play a good game. That’s what we’re here for and that’s the most important thing.”

Rostov manager Ivan Daniliants had warned that the pitch may be a “problem”, but seeing its sorry state first hand has left Mourinho reconsidering his team selection for Thursday.

The only player definitely starting is top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but the United boss would not be drawn on the three-match ban dished out by the Football Association for the striker’s elbow on Bournemouth’s Tyrone Mings.

“No reaction,” he said. “I don’t have a reaction. He plays (on Thursday) and I don’t comment about the domestic decision.”

* Mourinho and bad pitches

In 2010 after Mourinho’s Inter Milan beat Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final, the Catalans' manger claimed that the San Siro pitch had been purposely dried out.

“The pitch was not wet as we like it because they had chosen not to water it,” explained the furious Barca manager.