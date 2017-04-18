John Caulfield pays tribute as Colin Healy retires

Cork City boss John Caulfield has led the tributes to former Republic of Ireland midfielder Colin Healy who has confirmed his retirement from the game, aged 37.

“He played for Ireland, played at the highest level (away) and was unlucky with some of his injuries but he’s come home to finish his career out here and he has been a joy to have,” said the manager.

“He was a top player but he’s been absolutely phenomenal behind the scenes; in the dressing room, on the training pitch. Over the last three years that I have been here, he made a massive contribution to the club.

“He played a huge part in us returning to European football but, most importantly, winning the cup last year, which he played a huge part in. That was a fitting way for him to finish out his career, after the heights he reached as a player, to win a trophy with his local club.”

Healy had two stints with City but started his senior career at Celtic before having spells at Sunderland, Ipswich and a number of other British clubs. He won a league title with the Scots as well as a League Cup and helped City to two FAI cups. He was named the FAI’s League of Ireland Player of the Year in 2014.

The Corkman represented Ireland at various underage levels and made 13 senior appearances for Ireland, scoring one goal, over the course of 2002 and 2003. He was almost drafted into replace Roy Keane at the World Cup in Japan and South Korea. Ultimately, though, he missed out as Keane’s eventual departure came after the deadline for replacements to be called in.

A popular figure amongst both Cork City fans and his fellow players, Alan Bennett, Greg Bolger and Seani Maguire were amongst those to pay tribute to him on social media today.