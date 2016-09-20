Joey Barton under investigation for alledged football betting
The Rangers midfielder was banned from the club on Monday for three weeks
Rangers’ Joey Barton reacts during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA
Joey Barton is under investigation for allegedly breaking football betting rules, according to reports.
The controversial Rangers midfielder was banned from the club on Monday for three weeks after a training ground altercation following the 5-1 defeat to Celtic.
The Scottish Football Association and the Gambling Commission are looking into claims that the 34-year-old bet on Celtic to suffer a heavy defeat to Barcelona last Tuesday night. Brendan Rodgers’ side lost 7-0 in their Champions League Group C opener in the Nou Camp.
The SFA has a strict no-betting policy on football games and if found guilty Barton could face a ban.