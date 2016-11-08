Joey Barton signed off with stress by Rangers

Joey Barton has been signed off from Rangers’ training ground with stress since Friday, with the midfielder’s permanent exit from Ibrox apparently moving closer. Barton may now become a free agent before the transfer window reopens in January.

Barton resumed training, alongside Rangers’ under-20 players, last midweek following a club-imposed suspension in mid-September but was last seen at the complex on Thursday.

Talks are understood to be under way regarding a settlement for the remainder of Barton’s contract, which is worth £20,000 per week and is due to run until the end of the 2017-18 season.

Barton was banished from Rangers following a training-ground row with the manager, Mark Warburton, and his team-mate Andy Halliday in the wake of the club’s 5-1 defeat by Celtic on 10 September.

The impasse ended last week, with the club issuing a statement citing “the conclusion of a disciplinary procedure”. However, it swiftly emerged Barton would remain apart from the Rangers first team. There has never been any expectation that the player who left Burnley last summer would turn out for Rangers again.

Fifa regulations assert that training facilities have to be made available by clubs to contracted players. Last month the Burnley manger, Sean Dyche, suggested there may be a route back to the club for Barton.

Barton is due to appear before the Scottish Football Association on November 17th to answer charges relating to alleged betting on matches. This emerged after the imposition of the 34-year-old’s club suspension.

Rangers refused to comment on the Barton situation. The player’s representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Guardian Service