Joey Barton handed ban for breaking betting rules

Scottish FA’s has zero-tolerance rules which forbid players gambling on any match

Updated: 28 minutes ago

Rangers last week terminated the contract of experienced midfielder Joey Barton. Photograph: Jeff Holmes/PA

Joey Barton has been handed a one-match suspension for breaking Scottish Football Association betting rules.

The former Rangers midfielder admitted breaching the SFA’s zero-tolerance rules, which forbid players gambling on any match.

The 34-year-old — whose Rangers contract was terminated last week — placed 44 bets on games between July 1st, when his Ibrox deal started, until September 15th.

His suspension will be carried over if and when he signs for a new club in January.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has offered Barton the opportunity to train at Turf Moor but ruled out the prospect of a permanent deal.

Barton impressed for the Clarets during last season’s successful Championship campaign before moving on to his ill-fated stay at Ibrox.

Dyche said: “There are lots of players in my past that I’ve helped out and, if he felt he needed a base to get fit, I’d listen.

“If Joey requires our support here then he’d get that. If he doesn’t, he’ll move forward to wherever he needs to move forward to.

“Beyond that, that would be it. The rest of it is something for the future, not for now.”

