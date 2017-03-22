James McCarthy takes partial part in Irish training

Roy Keane said Everton midfielder would need to train on Wednesday to play Wales

James McCarthy at Republic of Ireland training in Abbotstown on Wednesday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

James McCarthy at Republic of Ireland training in Abbotstown on Wednesday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

James McCarthy remains with the Republic of Ireland squad as he battles to prove his fitness ahead of Friday’s World Cup qualifier against Wales.

The Everton midfielder, who has been out of action since March 5th with a hamstring injury, warmed up with the rest of the squad at Abbotstown on Wednesday morning, but was later due to work with the physios.

Assistant manager Roy Keane admitted on Tuesday that McCarthy was unlikely to make the game if he did not train the following day, but Ireland have not yet given up on the player.

Manager Martin O’Neill and Toffees counterpart Ronald Koeman have clashed on more than one occasion over the Republic’s use of McCarthy on his return from injury.

Seamus Coleman, Shane Long and Jonathan Hayes, who all sat out on Tuesday, were expected to take part in the full session.

James McClean was also back in the camp after being given leave on Wednesday afternoon to travel north to pass on his condolences in person to the family of close friend and Derry City captain Ryan McBride ahead of his funeral on Thursday morning.

