James McCarthy has until Wednesday to prove fitness

‘If he’s wasn’t to join in with the group tomorrow then it would be very difficult’

Emmet Malone

Irish players during training at the FAI national training centre in Abbotstown, Dublin on Tuesday. Photograph: Inpho

Irish players during training at the FAI national training centre in Abbotstown, Dublin on Tuesday. Photograph: Inpho

 

James McCarthy remains “very doubtful” for Friday’s World Cup qualifier against Wales according to Roy Keane while Daryl Murphy has become the latest player to be ruled out of the game.

The Everton midfielder missed training again on Tuesday morning and the Republic of Ireland’s assistant manager suggested that he would have to play some part on Wednesday if he was to have a realistic chance of starting at the Aviva stadium on Friday evening.

“James didn’t train today and I would say very doubtful,” said the Corkman. “I think he had another scan yesterday and I think he did a bit of running today but if he’s wasn’t to join in with the group tomorrow then it would be very difficult because it’s getting very close to the game.”

Murphy has been ruled out with an ongoing calf injury but Shane Long is still on course to start despite having also missed the bulk of the latest training session.

“He played an hour (for Southampton on Sunday) so obviously the fitness, so that’s just standard procedure, he’s still doing his recovery. Shane will train tomorrow. We would expect Séamus (Coleman) to train tomorrow and maybe (Jonny) Hayes (both ankle) as well.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.