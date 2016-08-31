Jack Wilshere to headline transfer deadline day movers

England internationals Joe Hart and Jack Wilshere were set to be among the high-profile movers on transfer deadline day.

Out-of-favour Manchester City goalkeeper Hart was poised to complete his season-long loan to Torino after finalising terms and undergoing a medical on Tuesday, when he also posed for photographs with a club shirt.

Midfielder Wilshere has also been given permission to go out on loan by Arsenal after an injury-hit season. More than 20 clubs have been linked with the 24-year-old but Crystal Palace and Bournemouth were the favourites to secure his services, according to reports.

Hart’s departure looked like being one of a number from City, who have spent around £170million on new players this summer but are now focusing on trimming their squad.

Striker Wilfried Bony, who has failed to hit the heights since his £28million move from Swansea in January last year, was pictured at Stoke’s training ground.

It’s understood that a deal between the two clubs is a possibility while the player himself tweeted: “It’s a new day and I look forward to a new exciting challenge.”

It is also understood City playmaker Samir Nasri was in discussions with Sevilla while defender Eliaquim Mangala could also be on the move. Mangala, a £42million signing from Porto two years ago, has been linked with a return to the Estadio do Dragao but it is thought his destination could be elsewhere.

Bony might not be the only arrival at Stoke, who have expressed interest in West Brom forward Saido Berahino during the summer, with Porto defender Bruno Martins Indi also reportedly of interest.

Newcastle midfielder Moussa Sissoko was given permission to leave the France training camp to complete a transfer. Tottenham were reportedly the interested club.

Meanwhile Chelsea were linked with an extraordinary bid to bring David Luiz, sold to Paris St Germain for £50million two years ago, back to Stamford Bridge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Everton forward Shani Tarashaj joined Eintracht Frankfurt on a season-long loan in one of the first completed deals of the day. The 21-year-old Switzerland international joined the Toffees from Grasshopper in January but spent the remainder of last season back on loan at the Zurich club.