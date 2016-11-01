Internazionale fire Frank de Boer after less than three months

Inter Milan have sacked head coach Frank de Boer after less than three months in charge.

De Boer replaced Roberto Mancini in August but the Dutchman has paid the price for Inter’s disappointing start to the season.

Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Sampdoria was the Nerazzurri’s fourth defeat in their last five Serie A matches and left them 12th in the standings, 13 points adrift of leaders Juventus.

Inter have also struggled in the Europa League and lie bottom of Group K with three points from three games heading into Thursday’s clash with Southampton at St Mary’s.

Youth team coach Stefano Vecchi has been handed interim control of the senior side and will be in charge for the trip to Southampton.

An Inter statement read: “Internazionale Milan announce that it has today terminated the contract of coach Frank de Boer.

“The club would like to thank Frank and his staff for the work they have done and wish them the best for the future.”

De Boer had been linked with moves to both Southampton and their Premier League rivals Everton over the summer after leaving Ajax — who he led to four Eredivisie titles in his six years in charge — in May.

The former Holland and Rangers defender ended up taking charge at Inter, though, signing a three-year contract with the Italian giants under their ambitious new owners Suning Holdings.

Inter finished fourth in Serie A last season with Mancini at the helm but struggled from the outset under De Boer, losing 2-0 at Chievo in their opening league match.

Since then the 18-times Italian champions have been beaten by the likes of Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Sparta Prague, Cagliari and Atalanta, with Sunday’s loss to Samp proving the final straw.

After facing Southampton this week, Inter host last-placed Crotone in Serie A on Sunday in their final match before the international break.

Inter’s first game back after the two-week hiatus is a derby showdown with AC Milan.