What we learned: Ireland’s midfield log jam keeps Denmark at bay

Towering Duffy head and shoulders above

From the outset of Saturday night’s goalless draw it was clear Denmark knew it was going to be difficult to play through Ireland. As a result, their main tactic was to patiently build before launching long angled balls into the Irish box. The Danes had two target men playing - Andreas Cornelius and Nicolai Jorgensen - while midfielder William Kvist would often drop very deep allowing fullbacks Peter Ankersen and Jens Stryger Larsen to bomb forward. The Dane’s long ball tactic had some success - particularly early on as Larsen got in behind Cyrus Christie and forced a smart save from Darren Randolph. However, Ireland were perfectly equipped to deal with the aerial bombardment - largely thanks to the presence of Shane Duffy. Duffy has flourished throughout the World Cup qualification campaign, and can now he considered Ireland’s senior centre-half. He was relentless in the air in Copenhagen, winning pretty much everything launched his way. Along with Ciaran Clark, his distribution from the back is admittedly poor - but their cause is rarely aided by the Irish midfield.