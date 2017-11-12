What we learned: Ireland’s midfield keeps Danes at bay

Shane Duffy was a towering presence while Daryl Murphy endured long night in Copenhagen

Patrick Madden

Shane Duffy was a rock at the back during Ireland’s draw in Denmark. Photograph: Tim Goode/PA

Towering Duffy head and shoulders above

From the outset of Saturday night’s goalless draw it was clear Denmark knew it was going to be difficult to play through Ireland. As a result, their main tactic was to patiently build before launching long angled balls into the Irish box.

