What we learned: Ireland’s midfield keeps Danes at bay
Shane Duffy was a towering presence while Daryl Murphy endured long night in Copenhagen
Shane Duffy was a rock at the back during Ireland’s draw in Denmark. Photograph: Tim Goode/PA
Towering Duffy head and shoulders above
From the outset of Saturday night’s goalless draw it was clear Denmark knew it was going to be difficult to play through Ireland. As a result, their main tactic was to patiently build before launching long angled balls into the Irish box.