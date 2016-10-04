Wayne Rooney vents anger over Sam Allardyce comments

Wayne Rooney has accused Sam Allardyce of allowing him to be “battered” and being responsible for what the England captain considers some of the more unjust criticism he can remember during his 13 years with the national team.

Rooney, who revealed his dissatisfaction about not getting the midfield role he craves at Manchester United, believes he is still suffering from Allardyce’s remarks about him being given carte blanche to play “wherever he wants” for the national team and the perception it left that England’s record scorer was being afforded the kind of special privileges that had never been given to anyone else.

Allardyce, it emerged, had accepted it was the wrong thing to say, apologising to Rooney on the flight home from the 1-0 win in Slovakia last month, but the player believes he was “slaughtered” as a direct consequence and his irritation was still evident as he looked ahead to Gareth Southgate’s first match against Malta on Saturday and talked of the previous manager with a notable lack of fondness. Unlike many of the players, Rooney has not spoken to Allardyce since the manager’s unceremonious departure, or even exchanged text messages.

Rooney’s annoyance stems the fact it created the impression he might be choosing the tactics or even influencing team selection – “which couldn’t be further from the truth” – and the episode has left him believing Allardyce needed to give more thought to his public pronouncements.

“That’s part of being involved at this level,” Rooney, a veteran of 116 caps, said. “He knew he made a mistake. He said that to me on the plane home. He understood that quite early and unfortunately he doesn’t have the chance to rectify that.

“Sam came out and said I play where I want. I played exactly to instructions, and what was asked of me. I’ll play wherever the manager wants me. I don’t pick myself, I haven’t ever picked myself. I didn’t come in and say: ‘I want to play here or there.’ That was a big misunderstanding and I seemed to get slaughtered for it. I got battered in many different ways when I felt it was actually a decent performance.

“It was over the top. I played in deep midfield and I thought, being honest, I actually did quite well, especially in the second half. I helped control the game. I turn up like every other player, ready to play and, if selected, I will play hopefully how the manager wants me to play, and that’s it. Everyone else can say what they think, or what they think they know, but me, the manager and the players know what is required to do well.” Guardian Service