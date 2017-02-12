Wales star Gareth Bale returns to training with Real Madrid

Forward has not played since November because of ankle surgery

Wales international Gareth Bale has returned to training with Real Madrid. Photograph: Anthony Devlin/AFP/Getty Images

Wales international Gareth Bale has returned to training with Real Madrid. Photograph: Anthony Devlin/AFP/Getty Images

 

Gareth Bale has given club and country a boost by returning to training. The Real Madrid star Bale has not played since November because of ankle surgery, but the club tweeted a photograph of the 27-year-old training at their headquarters on Sunday.

News of Bale’s imminent return will please Wales boss Chris Coleman ahead of next month’s vital World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin.

Wales are third in Qualifying Group D, four points behind martin O’Neill’s side, who lead the group with three wins and a draw from their four games so far.

Real manager Zinedine Zidane said on Friday that he hoped Bale would be back in action for Madrid by the time of their Champions League last-16 second leg against Napoli on March 7th.

Without Bale Madrid have maintained their position at the top of the La Liga table, despite intense pressure from Barcelona.

Saturday’s 3-1 win at Osasuna means Real are a point clear of their rivals with two games in hand.

Bale later Tweeted another photograph of the training session and said: “First day back on the training pitch with the boys! Can’t wait to be back in action now.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.