Wales set to appeal Gareth Bale yellow card for lunge on John O’Shea

Wales manager Chris Coleman says his team’s behaviour was no worse than that of the home side

Updated: 14 minutes ago

Wales manager Chris Coleman on the sidelines at the World Cup qualifier at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Matthew Childs / Action Images via Reuters/Livepic

Wales manager Chris Coleman on the sidelines at the World Cup qualifier at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Matthew Childs / Action Images via Reuters/Livepic

 

Gareth Bale intends to appeal the yellow card he received for a high challenge on John O’Shea in the second half of Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Wales, according to Chris Coleman.

The Wales manager argued that the behaviour of his players had been no worse than that of the hosts in what he described as “a good old British game”.

Coleman said that he had seen neither the challenge by Bale nor the one by Neil Taylor that resulted in Séamus Coleman’s leg being broken but he conceded that the latter had been a bad tackle and insisted that the Aston Villa defender had gone to the Irish dressing room afterwards in the hope of apologising in person to the Everton player.

“I’m told that Séamus has an injury and it could be a serious one which is a great shame. I haven’t seen the incident again but he (Taylor) really isn’t that sort of player so if he has got it wrong then we’re sorry for that. We’re sorry for Séamus, he’s a great player and we have a lot of respect for him; he’s a great player and a great leader. I hope he has a speedy recovery.”

But Coleman insisted that both teams had been equally responsible for the “needle” that was increasingly evident as the game went on, insisting that “there weren’t too many of your players coming off the pitch there with halos over their heads”.

Bale challenge

Pressed repeatedly on Bale’s challenge moments before the one by Taylor, he said, “I thought the ball was there, it was a cross and he had to go for it. If it was a bad challenge, there’s not sense of that in my dressing room; he wants to appeal the card that he got.”

In terms of the Irish contribution to the incidents, about the only thing that stood out was a Glenn Whelan challenge on Joe Allen on the stroke of half-time which the Welshman clearly was not happy with.

The Dubliner arrived late and appeared to elbow his opponent in the face and was certainly fortunate not to be booked.

Boot in face

Aaron Ramsey subsequently kicked Whelan in the face after the break as he raised his boot high to make contact with the ball and was booked for that and after the challenges by Bale and Taylor, which both came in the space of 90 seconds or so, the Real Madrid star should have been given a second yellow for a kick on James McClean.

“It was a typical British derby, there was needle throughout the game,” said Coleman who became somewhat irritated as he was repeatedly quizzed about the incidents.

“You’re not trying to tell me that every bad challenge out there tonight was by one of my lads, are you? I’m not saying anyone should have been sent off but there was a bit of needle on both sides.”

Asked about the result he said that his side had not been under any real pressure until the sending off, but added: “it might have been a lot worse for us in the last 20 minutes so it’s a good point for us.”

Bale passed on his best wishes to Coleman.

“We all wish him a speedy recovery,” said the Real Madrid winger.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.