Thierry Henry to give Roberto Martinez a hand with Belgium

Former Arsenal and France striker named as assistant with Red Devils

Thierry Henry will serve as an assistant to new Belgium coach Roberto Martinez. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Thierry Henry will serve as an assistant to new Belgium coach Roberto Martinez. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA Wire

 

Thierry Henry will be an assistant to new Belgium coach Roberto Martinez as they start their bid to qualify for the next World Cup finals in Russia.

The former France and Arsenal striker joins Martinez’s former Everton assistant Graeme Jones on the team’s coaching staff after the Spaniard replaced Marc Wilmots as manager of the Euro 2016 quarter-finalists.

“We are here to help really develop the talent we have. We need to support the players. Our contact time with players through the year is limited so we need to make a big impact,” Martinez told reporters on Friday as he announced his squad for his opening two matches.

They are a home friendly against Spain on Thursday and the opening World Cup qualifier in Cyprus on September 6th.

“Thierry brings something completely different,” Martinez added.

“He is someone who can develop our chances of winning something special. It was not difficult to persuade him to join this project. Belgium is a unique case and he was keen straight away to get on board.”

Belgium will again be without captain Vincent Kompany who is still injured after missing the European Championship. Steven Defour, Kevin Mirallas and Thorgan Hazard were all recalled.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.