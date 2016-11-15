Spain leave it late to draw back England at Wembley

England 2 Spain 2

Isco scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time as Spain launched an improbable fightback to snatch a 2-2 draw against England with both their goals coming after the 89th minute at Wembley.

England looked like ending a dismal year with a glimmer of hope as a first-half penalty from Adam Lallana and Jamie Vardy’s header after the break gave them a thoroughly deserved two-goal lead.

Yet the comeback began with the home fans already heading for the exits as Iago Aspas cut into the area and thumped the ball into the top corner.

Isco then stunned the Wembley crowd by hitting the ball through substitute keeper Tom Heaton’s legs from a tight angle to deprive England boss Gareth Southgate of a major scalp to end his four-game spell in interim charge.

Northern Ireland 0 Croatia 3

Croatia ended Northern Ireland’s three-year unbeaten home run with a comfortable 3-0 win thanks to goals from Mario Mandzukic, Duje Cop and Andrej Kramaric in their friendly on Tuesday.

In a battle of mainly second-string players, Croatia went ahead e after nine minutes when striker Mandzukic reacted quickest to head the ball past stranded goalkeeper Alan Mannus.

It was the first goal that Northern Ireland, who had not lost at home in 11 games, had conceded at Windsor Park in six matches. The last time they went down at home was to Portugal in September 2013.

Croatia added a second after 35 minutes through Cop after Matej Mitrovic flicked the ball on from a corner and Kramaric smashed the ball home from distance for their third.

Italy 0 Germany 0

World champions Germany and Italy played out an entertaining goalless draw in their friendly international on Tuesday with both sides missing a string of chances in their final match of the year.

The Germans, who beat Italy twice this year including in the Euro 2016 quarter-finals following a penalty shoot-out, were without half a dozen key players – with Toni Kroos, Manuel Neuer, Mesut Özil and Jerome Boateng all missing.

In a game which marked Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon earning his 167th cap – equalling the European record – the hosts dominated the encounter but Germany also had their share of chances.

Italy’s biggest chance came eight minutes from the end with Andrea Belotti hitting the post with a low shot.

France 0 Ivory Coast 0

Euro 2016 runners-up France, with a largely revamped side, were held to a lacklustre 0-0 draw by African champions Ivory Coast at Lens’s Stade Bollaert.

After Friday‘s 2-1 win over Sweden in a World Cup qualifier, France coach Didier Deschamps made seven changes, handing Paris St Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot and Stade Rennes goalkeeper Benoit Costil their first caps.

With forward Antoine Griezmann ruled out due to a foot injury, Les Bleus struggled to get into their stride as the game failed to ignite on a cold evening in northern France.

Ivory Coast had the best chance in the 11th minute when Adama Traore’s 20-metre half-volley crashed on to Costil’s post and Salomon Kalou, who had followed up the shot, poked the ball into the net but his effort was disallowed for offside.