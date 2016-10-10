Slovenia ‘would not be surprised’ if Wayne Rooney is dropped

England interim manager Gareth Southgate is set to drop his captain for trip to Ljubljana

England captain Wayne Rooney is not expected to start Tuesday night’s trip to Slovenia. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

England captain Wayne Rooney is not expected to start Tuesday night’s trip to Slovenia. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

 

Slovenia manager Srecko Katanec would not be surprised if Wayne Rooney is dropped by England as “he is not the youngest any more and his form has taken a little dip”.

Rooney’s place in the side has been under scrutiny since England’s abject departure from Euro 2016 and interim manager Gareth Southgate is reportedly set to leave his captain out in Ljubljana on Tuesday night.

It would be a big statement for Southgate to make in only his second game in charge but his opposite number is prepared for such an outcome.

“I would not be surprised if he was dropped,” Katanec said.

“Wayne Rooney is a leader of this team, he has the experience a captain needs and it is quite hard to substitute him or leave him out.

“But it is also true that he is not the youngest any more and maybe his form has taken a little dip.”

Despite that, the former Sampdoria player did suggest that leaving Rooney on the sidelines could be beneficial to the hosts.

“Because of his experience and quality I would rather he would not start than he does start,” he added.

Slovenia, who lost twice to England in Euro 2016 qualifying, go into the game on the back of a morale-boosting 1-0 victory over Slovakia.

But Katanec wants his men to approach the game in measured fashion.

“I warned the guys against too much euphoria are the Slovakia result,” he continued. “You cannot compare the two teams; England has a lot more quality in every way. The team functions very well and we expect a tough match in every aspect.

“England have very quick players and very fast in transition from defence to attack. But we don’t need to be afraid of the game or afraid to lose. The guys are unburdened.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.