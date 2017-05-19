Shane Long ruled out of Austria qualifier

Ireland striker suffered a broken metatarsal last weekend

Shane Long will not play again this season. Photograph: Steve Welsh/Getty Images

Shane Long will miss the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup qualifier on June 11th after Southampton confirmed the striker broke a metatarsal in his foot against Middlesbrough last weekend.

Long’s absence will limit Martin O’Neill’s options up front, although Daryl Murphy, Kevin Doyle, Jon Walters, David McGoldrick and Adam Rooney were named in the original squad earlier this week.

“Shane Long is unlucky with his broken metatarsal, but we will see him next season,” Southampton manager Claude Puel explained on Friday.

Ireland face Mexico in New Jersey at the start of June and then Uruguay on June 4th before taking on Austria at the Aviva Stadium a week later.

Shamrock Rovers, meanwhile, have announced a preseason friendly against Premier League side Burnley for July 14th in Tallaght. The club currently include Stephen Ward, Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick and Kevin Long amongst their first team squad.

It is intended that the game will form part of a summer “festival of football” at Rovers which will also include the club’s Europa League first qualifying game and another, soon to be announced, friendly game.

