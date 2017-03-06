Shane Duffy ruled out of Wales qualifier with broken foot

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill has been dealt a blow ahead of the key World Cup qualifier against Wales later this month after it was confirmed that centre back Shane Duffy will miss the game with a broken foot.

The 25-year-old suffered a broken metatarsal in the defeat to Nottingham Forest last Saturday. He underwent surgery on the injury and Brighton boss Chris Hughton believes Duffy will be sidelined for a minimum of six weeks.

Duffy and Ciaran Clark have become O’Neill’s first-choice pairing at centre back , the duo playing together in the last three World Cup qualifiers. Duffy’s size and strength has also seen him become an integral part of Ireland’s set-piece tactics.

Derby County centre back Richard Keogh is also out of action after picking up a calf injury and will miss a third straight game in Tuesday night’s home league match against Preston North End.

O’Neill is likely to call on Sunderland veteran John O’Shea to fill the gap left by Duffy’s absence.

Ireland take on Wales at the Aviva Stadium on Friday March 24th with O’Neill set to name his squad next Monday for the qualifier and the friendly at home to Iceland on Tuesday March 28th.