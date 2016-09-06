Serbia officially end Ireland Under-21s’ European Championships hopes

Serbia 3 (Durdevic 12, 79 (p), Lazic 65) Ireland (O’Dowda 69, Maguire 81)

Ireland produced a gutsy display against Serbia in Novi Sad on Tuesday evening only for defeat to officially eliminate them from the European Championships qualifiers.

Goals from senior international Callum O’Dowda and substitute Sean Maguire twice reduced the lead of a Serbian side dominated by their U-20 World Cup winners but they were unable to force a late equaliser.

An opener from Uros Durdevic on 12 minutes gave the hosts a deserved lead and, though defender Darko Lazic doubled the lead on 64 minutes from a free header, O’Dowda soon reduced the arrears five minutes later.

Ten minutes later, the two-goal margin was restored by Durdevic’s penalty after 79 minutes but Maguire set up a grandstand finish two minutes later.

While the Serbians move into second spot and on course for a play-off into next year’s finals, Ireland remain in fourth spot with 12 points from nine games. They conclude their campaign on October 7th by hosting the Serbians.

Following Friday’s win over Slovenia, Ireland’s hopes of continuing that run suffered a set-back when Durdevic brushed aside captain Tommie Hoban inside the box and fired past Danny Rogers from eight yards.

Rogers and his defence were caught static for the second goal, as Lazic nodded in from close range before Kevin O’Connor crossed for O’Dowda to head in off the post.

When Rogers impeded Durdevic after he knocked the ball over his head, a penalty was given which the Partizan Belgrade player drilled into the bottom corner.

Maguire followed up his goal on Friday with another when Darragh Lenihan teed him up but it wasn’t enough in the end.

Serbia: V Savic-Milinkovic; M Gajic, D Lazic, M Veljkovic, N Antonov; M Grujic (M Ristic 77), S Lukic; A Zivkovic ( A Cavric 60), S Savic-Milinkovic, M Gacinovic; U Durdevic (N Radonjic 83)

Ireland: D Rogers (Falkirk); G Rea (Luton Town), D Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers), T Hoban (Blackburn Rovers), K O’Connor (Cork City); J Byrne (Blackburn Rovers), J Cullen (Bradford City); C O’Dowda (Bristol City), H Charsley (Everton), O Shopido (QPR); C Duffus (Everton). Subs: J Mulraney (Inverness) for Shodipo (65 mins), S Maguire (Cork City) for Duffus (73 mins), C Dimaio (Chesterfield) for Byrne (76 mins).

Referee: Orel Grinfeld (ISR)