Serbia bounce back to account for Georgia in Tbilisi

Nika Kacharava had opened scoring in dominant first half for home side

Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates after scoring Serbia’s second goal in the World Cup Group D qualifier against Georgia at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi. Photograph: David Mdzinarishvili/Reuters

Georgia 1 Serbia 3

Serbia jumped above the Republic of Ireland at the top of Group D after goals from Dusan Tadic, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Mijat Gacinovic gave them a smash-and-grab 3-1 win over Georgia in Tbilisi.

Georgia thoroughly dominated the first half and missed several chances after Nika Kacharava gave them a sixth-minute lead with his first international goal after a howler by Aleksandar Kolarov.

The Manchester City defender, heavily criticised after recent performances for the Premier League club, gifted Kacharava a sitter with an awful back pass and the striker beat goalkeeper Vladimir Stojkovic with a crisp finish.

Valeri Qazaishvili missed a gilt-edged chance for the home side before Tadic equalised with a penalty on the stroke of half-time after a Georgian defender fouled winger Filip Kostic.

Stojkovic produced a triple save on the hour before Mitrovic fired Serbia ahead against the run of play.

The Newcastle United striker took Tadic’s pass in his stride and rifled in a spectacular shot on the turn from 18 metres, silencing a vociferous home crowd in the Boris Paichadze Arena.

Tadic, who has scored four and assisted seven of Serbia’s 12 goals in the campaign, was again instrumental as his deft touch released substitute and debutant Gacinovic to seal Serbia’s win with his first international goal.

