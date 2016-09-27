Sam Allardyce to leave role as England manager

Sam Allardyce is to leave the England job in the wake of allegations he offered advice on how to circumvent the governing body’s rules on player transfers.

Allardyce will depart his position after a single game in charge of his country, the 1-0 World Cup qualifying win in Slovakia earlier in September.

The FA’s recently appointed chairman, Greg Clarke, met with the chief executive, Martin Glenn, and Allardyce to discuss the comments made by Allardyce to undercover reporters from the Daily Telegraph. The hierarchy had been understood to be disturbed by the allegations, which were made in two meetings secretly filmed in London and Manchester and which surfaced just 67 days after Allardyce had secured what he had claimed was his “dream job”.

The former Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland manager was appointed as Roy Hodgson’s successor on 22 July after what the FA described as a “comprehensive and structured process”. England have further fixtures against Malta and Slovenia looming large at the beginning of October.

