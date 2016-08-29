Séamus Coleman winning race to play against Serbia

Séamus Coleman trained by himself at Abbotstown on Monday afternoon but there is considerable optimism about the progress he is making after picking up an ankle injury a couple of weeks ago, so much so that the Everton full back looks increasingly likely to be involved in the Serbia game in Belgrade next Monday.

Four players, John O’Shea, Keiren Westwood, Daryl Murphy and Paul McShane had not arrived into Dublin by the time the team trained today but all are expected to join up with the squad either this evening or tomorrow and although the likes of O’Shea and Coleman are almost certain to be rested for the Oman game, nobody has been definitely ruled out.

Jeff Hendrick, who has been linked with a move to Hull, who are reported to have bid around €11.5 million for the Derby County midfielder, is another who may sit out Wednesday’s friendly but Murphy looks set to be involved with the Waterfordman due in once he has wrapped up the final loose ends relating to his move from Ipswich to Newcastle.

McShane picked up a minor hamstring problem playing for Reading over the weekend but is still expected in, as is Westwood, whose arrival was delayed by a family commitment.

Shane Long and Robbie Keane sat out this afternoon’s session with minor knocks while James McCarthy skipped the training session completely in order to have his groin strain assessed by the association’s medical staff.