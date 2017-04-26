Séamus Coleman in ‘upbeat’ mood on return to Everton

Séamus Coleman says he is “upbeat” about his rehabilitation from the double fracture he sustained in the World Cup qualifier against Wales last month with the 28-year-old insisting that it is just the latest challenge that he has had to overcome during the course of his career.

“I’m fairly focused, I’m upbeat. It’s happened now and I just have to get on with it,” said the Everton defender on his first day back with his club where he will now continue the long process of getting back to full fitness.

“I’ve had tough journeys before, it hasn’t all been a smooth journey to play for Everton and captain my country but I’m a fighter and there’s a part of me that is looking forward to this challenge. It’s something to start all over and fight for and I’m really looking forward to it.”

In an interview with his club’s website, Coleman says that he was anxious to get back to work after the month he spent laid up at home after the surgery he underwent in Dublin a couple of days after the game. “It was great to be home,” he said. “I hadn’t had that sort of period at home for a long time, it was great to be around my family and friends but I was itching then to get back.

“[So far] it’s just small steps but back in the gym, back in the pool; very small exercises in the gym, and just walking in the pool, some aqua jogging but it’s just good to be back doing something, to be back in and around the club and feeling like a professional footballer again.

“I’m really enjoying it and looking forward to the challenge ahead because it’s going to be tough, but I’ve had tough journeys before and this is just another one.”

The Donegalman said that he had been encouraged in the days immediately after the injury by the support he had received, not just from his managers and medical staff but also from fans, whether it was in the form of cards sent to him or the Everton fans singing about him when the club played at Old Trafford, a game he watched back in Ireland with friends.

“The support I’ve had from the managers, the doctors, the medical teams, the surgeons and all the fans back at home and here, it really . . . until something like this happens you, you don’t take the time to sit back and think how fortunate you are to play for this club, to play for the national team, to have all of that support behind you.

“Every little card meant so much to me. It could not have gone any better, the month at home and then all of those get well wishes from the fans, that’ll get me through this tough period, because people going out of their way to send cards, to send prayers . . . stuff like that definitely gets you through.”