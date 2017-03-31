Ronald Koeman: Ireland failed to protect James McCarthy
Everton manager has suggested midfielder was not fit to be named in XI for Wales
James McCarthty pulled out of Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Wales after injuring himself in the warm-up. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Everton manager Ronald Koeman has accused Ireland of failing to protect midfielder James McCarthy.
McCarthy pulled out of Ireland’s goalless draw with Wales last Friday after injuring himself in the warm-up.
And Koeman has suggested McCarthy was not fit to feature at the Aviva Stadium, despite being named in Martin O’Neill’s starting line-up.
This is the latest in a seemingly ongoing battle between Koeman and the Ireland management over their 26-year-old midfielder.
More to follow.