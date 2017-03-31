Ronald Koeman: Ireland failed to protect James McCarthy

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has accused Ireland of failing to protect midfielder James McCarthy.

McCarthy pulled out of Ireland’s goalless draw with Wales last Friday after injuring himself in the warm-up.

And Koeman has suggested McCarthy was not fit to feature at the Aviva Stadium, despite being named in Martin O’Neill’s starting line-up.

This is the latest in a seemingly ongoing battle between Koeman and the Ireland management over their 26-year-old midfielder.

