Roche and O’Gorman on target as Ireland get off to flyer

Republic of Ireland 2 Czech Republic 0

Goals from Stephanie Roche and Aine O’Gorman helped new women’s international manager Colin Bell get off to a winning start as the Republic of Ireland beat the Czech Republic in their opening game at the Cyprus Cup.

Bell handed Reading defender Harriet Scott her international debut as Ireland got off to a strong start.

They were rewarded in the 24th minute as a well-worked corner routine saw the ball land at Roche’s feet for her to smash home.

In a game of few chances for either side, Ireland absorbed all the pressure the Czechs put them under and sealed the victory with two minutes remaining.

Substitute Ruesha Littlejohn found the tireless O’Gorman who found the back of the net with a shot off the post from outside the area to seal a fine win for the Irish.

“I’m delighted with the performance,” said Bell. “The players were a credit to themselves today, they put in so much effort across the pitch for the entire 90 minutes.

“They did everything we asked. They were able to sit back and use the ball well as we’ve got a lot of players at different stages, but they all found the level which was required.

“It’s great for Harriet to get her debut. She’s a tireless defender who works really hard and you can tell she is proud to wear the shirt.

“It is just a start for the group but it is a good start. We’ve still got a lot of work to do with a difficult game against Hungary next which means we’ll have to refocus and get to the same levels.”

Bell’s side face Hungary at Paralimni on Friday afternoon.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Byrne (capt), Perry, Quinn, Caldwell, Scott, Duggan (McLaughlin, 80 mins), O’Sullivan, O’Gorman (Kiernan, 89 mins), Connolly (Littlejohn, 70 mins), McCabe, Roche.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subs: McQuillan, Hourihan, McCarthy, Berrill, Murray, O’Riordan, Shine.