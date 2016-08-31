Robbie Keane thrilled to finish off in style with 68th goal

‘I could feel the whole crowd and all the players and the management staff were desperate for me to score one last time’

Robbie Keane gets a guard of honour from his Republic of Ireland team-mates after the game against Oman at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho

An emotional Robbie Keane paid tribute to his team-mates, coaching staff and the Ireland supporters after bowing out with a 68th and final international goal against Oman.

Keane fluffed an earlier opportunity in the first half before reminding everyone of his skill with a wonderful dink over a defender and volley home to allow the 36-year-old one last trademark celebration in front of his home crowd.

“It’s been obviously an emotional week for me and the family and all I can say is thank you very, very much to everybody for coming out to support me,” said Keane. “ It’s been an absolutely wonderful 18 years, I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.”

Keane was replaced just short of the hour mark by Martin O’Neill, receiving a standing ovation from the Aviva crowd.

With an opening World Cup qualifier against Serbia to come in Belgrade next Monday, Keane said he had no problem leaving early on his final appearance.

“First and foremost the lads have a game on Monday, I’m just delighted that the manager gave me the opportunity to say goodbye to the fans and all I can do is wish the lads good luck on Monday and going forward,” added Keane.

“I was a fan when I was 17 years of age making my debut and now I’ll be in the stands watching this team go forward with a great management staff so I wish them well.”

Keane admitted he could sense everyone willing him on to score one more international goal.

“I could feel the whole crowd and all the players and the management staff were desperate for me to score one last time. I’m just delighted I got the goal, most importantly to finish off on a high with this fantastic group of players, fantastic management staff and to the best fans in the world I want to say thank you very much and I wish you well.”

Martin O’Neill was delighted for Keane, but believes the focus will switch quickly to World Cup qualification.

“Robbie’s played his last game, to me it was all about him tonight, which is absolutely right. Now that’s gone, total concentration on Serbia now because it’s the first game of a World Cup qualifying.”

