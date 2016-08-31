Robbie Keane signs off Ireland duty doing what he does best

Republic of Ireland 4 Oman 0

Robbie Keane saved one of the best ’til last as he scored a 68th international goal to equal German great Gerd Muller in his last international appearance for the Republic of Ireland in the 4-0 friendly win over Oman at the Aviva Stadium.

Jonathan Walters grabbed two goals, while Robbie Brady again showed how lethal he is from dead balls after he opened the scoring with a brilliant left-foot free-kick from just outside the box.

But this was Keane’s night and the 36-year-old from Tallaght – surrounded by family and friends before the game – gave a stunning example of his skill as he dinked the ball over his Oman marker before volleying home in emphatic fashion after 30 minutes.

Keane rolled out his trademark celebration one last time and played until the 57th minute before leaving the pitch to a standing ovation.

Earlier Keane had been welcomed on to the pitch with sons Robert and Hudson and presented with his 146th cap, the game got under way in less than comfortable fashion for the home side, who started with a 4-3-3 formation.

Harry Arter gave the ball away deep in enemy territory and then compounded the error by bringing down striker Abdulaziz al Muqbali on the edge of the box.

Clark conceded a corner from the resulting free-kick and the Ireland defence slept to allow Al Muqbali a free header which goalkeeper Keiren Westwood had to claw away.

However, order was restored with eight minutes gone when, after Walters had been fouled by Harib al Saadi 22 yards out, Brady curled a beautiful free-kick past helpless goalkeeper Faiz al Rushaidi.

Walters might have helped himself to a second six minutes later after Shane Long’s cross was only half cut out, but he left the ball for Keane, whose effort was smothered, and the Stoke man was denied by the post seconds later after applying a deft touch to Cyrus Christie’s cross.

ADVERTISEMENT

The visitors were starting to come into the game with Martin O’Neill’s side careless in possession, but the moment for which the crowd had been waiting almost arrived with 26 minutes gone.

Keane picked up possession inside the penalty area and cut inside past defender Nadir Mabrook, only to lose out to the covering Abdu al Mukhaini.

Two minutes later, he was in on goal again and lifted his shot over the goalkeeper, but agonisingly over the crossbar too.

But Keane was not to be denied and his when Walters helped on Brady’s pass with a clever flick, he teed himself up with his first touch before thumping a volley past Al Rushaidi to equal Muller’s tally of 68 goals.

It was 3-0 within four minutes with Brady once again involved, this time crossing for Walters to plant a firm header inside the far post.

But Oman continued to battle gamely and Westwood was called upon once again eight minutes before the break to save a long-range Al Saadi shot which bounced nastily in just front of him.

O’Neill made four changes at the break, withdrawing Westwood, Glenn Whelan, Long and Brady and sending on Darren Randolph, Jeff Hendrick – fresh from his €12.5m transfer to Burnley – James McClean and Stephen Ward with one eye on Monday’s trip to Belgrade.

Ireland continued to pin Oman back with the visitors struggling to get a touch and it appeared only a matter of time before the home side added to their tally.

But 12 minutes into the second half, O’Neill handed Keane the ovation he deserved when he replaced him with Wes Hoolahan.

The retiring captain was cheered from the pitch by the fans as he hugged his team-mates and after handing the armband over for the final time, the coaching staff and substitutes on the sideline.

His new role as an Ireland fan might have brought a goal within three minutes when Stephen Quinn latched on to a quick free-kick and prompted a good save from Al Rushaidi.

The fourth goal duly arrived with 63 minutes on the clock when Arter picked out Walters’s run and he rounded the keeper before slotting the ball inside the far post despite the best efforts of Al Mukhaini on the line.